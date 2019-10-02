Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo, says his administration will partner the state chapter of the Motor Dealers Association of Nigeria, to establish a world-class automobile park in the state.

The governor, made this known while receiving executive members of the association on a courtesy visit at Government House in Benin on Wednesday.

Obaseki said that the idea was to have a one-stop shop automobile market that goes beyond sales of `second-hand’ vehicles.

He said the state government had acquired a 20-hectare parcel of land, for the development of the proposed automobile park which would be close to the Benin Industrial park.

“We have done some preliminary designs of the automobile park but we want to partner the Motor Dealers Association on the execution of the park.

“The park will accommodate motor dealers, have workshops and other supporting businesses such as spare parts sales and manufacturing and car-testing services,’’ the governor said.

Obaseki said that the Government Science and Technical Colleges in the state were training people who would provide some of the needed technical skills in the automobile park.

“The automobile business is a key life of the economy and it is one area that can help us a lot in terms of economic growth.

“When you encourage more businesses to thrive, you will have more taxes to carry out developmental projects,’’ he said.

Earlier, the Edo Chairman of the association, Elder Aisimiewe Isiramen, commended the governor for creating employment in the state by establishing the Benin Production centre and other laudable initiatives.

Isiramen appealed to the state government to link the association to funding opportunities and acquire a parcel of land for the association, to help reduce the burden of rent payment. (NAN)