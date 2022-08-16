By Gabriel Dike

Worried by the concern expressed by stakeholders on the quality of education students receive, the Edo State Government has decided to reposition secondary school education in order to achieve better results.

The Edo State Commissioner for Education, Dr. Joah Osa Oviawe, acknowledged that the quality of education in secondary schools has come under scrutiny recently, thus the determination of the Governor Godwin Obaseki administration to tackle the challenges.

Addressing newsmen on “Edo State Secondary Education Reform: An EdoBEST 2.0 Approach,” Dr. Oviawe assured stakeholders of the ministry of education’s determination to implement reforms that would yield positive results.

According to her, the recent scrutiny of the performance of secondary schools was due to the high rate of malpractice and misconduct reported during major examinations and the lack of teachers to deliver training in the 307 schools across the 18 local government areas in the state.

She added: “In order to build on the achievements already seen in the Basic Education Sector Transformation (EdoBEST) programme, the state government has been compelled to take decisive action under the EdoBEST 2.0 reform agenda in order to address concerns with secondary education.

“The EdoBEST 2.0 secondary school reform is intended to have an impact on students’ learning and school administration in three key areas.”

Oviawe said, to ensure that students are prepared to meet performance expectations in a constantly changing workplace and remain relevant;

the ministry has reimagined academic activities.

She explained that reimagined academic is to ensures that 60 percent of the activities are for teaching, learning, and instructional time; 24 percent are for co-curricular activities; and 16 percent are for brain stimulating activities for students, effectively covering all three domains of learning (Psychomotor, Affective and Cognitive).

‘’A well-designed school calendar that ensures students learn for at least 400 hours/450 class periods each term. A uniform timetable that guarantees lectures are delivered just about anywhere, reduces the possibility of instructors’ classes conflicting, and maximizes the use of the limited teaching staff and resources.”

She said the ministry would implement a uniform scheme of work and scripted lessons to direct teachers in lectures throughout the state and uphold a high standard of teaching and learning.

The commissioner said the reform would make it easier to set up in-class libraries in all of the state’s classrooms with the goal of enticing students to use the libraries more and learn how to manage books in the 18,052 basic classrooms, 46 special education, 3,835 secondary classrooms and 61 TVET classrooms across the state.

Oviawe revealed that the ministry would sure students are well-prepared for the new school year while parents and teachers would be provided with a Back-to-School list.

On co-curricular activities, she said the ministry has created frameworks to coordinate and oversee the following activities in order to ensure students’ holistic development (health, physical, and mental);

Speaking on school governance, Oviawe said the ministry to enhance school administration, management, and monitoring generally is carrying out some measures.

The education commissioner said the school management board is meant to improve secondary education and strengthen school governance, stating, “members would help to drive much-needed external resources to their school while also supporting its operations.”

She disclosed that the ministry has classified schools into six areas of academic specialization (Centres of Excellence): Engineering & Technology, Health & Medical Sciences, Art (performing & creative), Entrepreneurship, Sports, Social Sciences and Applied Humanities.

“This will promote resource sharing and allocation, encourage strategic investment into schools that are aligned with a particular organization and industry interest, and increase socioeconomic activity and appreciation of resources,” she stressed.

The commissioner said the ministry would introduce the My Values Passport for each school to re-introduce values into our schools stating that the document covers codes of conduct, the school motto, the vision and mission statement, slogans, chants, and the national anthem.

The commissioner for education said the reintroduction of school fees would to help fund government initiatives to improve schools.

Oviawe noted that the government would address the existing teacher shortage in the provision of high-quality education, recruit 1,000 teachers for secondary schools under the EdoSTAR Fellowship program for the first phase.