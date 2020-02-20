Edo government says it will expand the Benin City-Iyekogba axis in ward 2, of Orede Local Government Area (LGA) for proper planning of communities in the area.

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo disclosed this in Iyekogba, after inspecting the newly constructed roads in Irhiri, Aruogba, Obazagbon, Obagienevbosa, Ogheghe and Ogbekpen communities in Ward 2, Oredo LGA on Wednesday.

He expressed satisfaction with the standard of the roads, noting that roads became a priority going by the state government plan to expand Benin city axis for building of infrastructures.

He said an office of the state Ministry of Infrastructure would be built in the area to ensure proper planning of the communities.

“We have acquired 720 hectares of land off this road, we want to build a new city here.

“But if you sell all the land in this area without proper layout, we will not have where to build more infrastructure,” he said.

He said that he had mandated the commissioner for infrastructure to re-establish the right of way in the area as the roads would be expanded in the nearest future to allow for free flow of traffic

“The buildings on our right of ways should be given notice because in a few years time, we will expand these roads,” he said.

The governor said that the contractor handling the roads would commence covering of the drains in a week’s time.

Earlier, the Councillor of Ward 2, Oredo LGA, Mr Harrison Izekor, commended the governor for the road project, adding that it had opened up the communities for economic development.

He said the construction of the roads had created more jobs in the area because over 1,500 businesses had sprung up in the area.

“We are not bothered about money that will enter our pockets but about development in our communities,” he said.(NAN)