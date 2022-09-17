From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Edo State Government has published the names of over 57 persons, including former Community Development Association (CDA), over allegations of land-grabbing in local communities.

In a statement, the government said the persons are to present themselves to the Edo State Police Command for clarifications on the allegations.

It added that individuals and groups with complaints about land-grabbing and activities of disbanded Community Development Associations (CDAs) are to report to the Edo State dedicated call centre.

According to the statement, the following individuals are requested by the Edo State Police Command to present themselves for clarification on their involvement on allegations of land-grabbing in different locations/communities across the state:

“In Isihor Village, the names of the suspects are Victor Ugiagbe, Henry Osawaru, Orobosa Omoruyi, Hope Agbantae, Osas Iserhienrhien, Billy Igbinosun, Monday Ubebe, Stanley Osawaru and Osayande Ugiagbe.

“In Amagba community, the suspected persons are Peter Erinmwino Rose AKA Ebo Amagba, Timothy Jackson, Osakpanwan Monday, aka Bebelo, Larry Ogie, Ogbe Vincent, Osayande Erinmwino Rose, Osaretin Erinmwino Rose and Douglas Edosonwan.

“In Evbuotobu/Iguedayi Community, the suspected persons include Edo Okhiokpanwonyi, Imafidon Obamedo Sunday, Felix Igbinugu and Omorovbiye Igbinosun.”

Over 57 persons across 22 communities with allegations of land-grabbing were invited by the police, the government noted.