From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Edo State Government sacked the Commissioner for Roads and Bridge, Engr Newton Okojie, over his alleged inability to make progress in the state’s efforts in road infrastructure in the last 12 months.

The Commissioner’s sack was conveyed in a terse statement signed by the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, in which the governor thanked the Commissioner for his service to the state and wished him well in his future endeavour.

“It’s unfortunate that we have not been able to make the envisaged progress in our road infrastructure, particularly in the last 12 months.

“Sadly, the commissioner as much as he had tried had not been able to make significant progress for the state government to achieve its goal”, the statement said.

It said the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Engr Osikhena Omoh Ojior, will take charge until a new commissioner is appointed.