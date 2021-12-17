From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Edo State Government, yesterday, announced the indefinite closure of Idogbo Secondary School in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of the state, following the destruction of the school’s property by some students and hoodlums on December 2, 2021.

Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., who announcement this in a statement, said the closure of the school is to enable the government to ascertain the level of destruction, effect repairs and put modalities in place to avoid any reoccurrence in the future.

He added that the resumption date for the school will be communicated in due course.

“It is hereby announced for the information of the General Public, especially the Principals, Teachers and Students of Idogbo Secondary School, Idogbo, Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area, that sequel to students unrest, which resulted in the destruction of the school’s property by some students and hoodlums on December 2, 2021, the school is hereby closed down till further notice.

“The closure of the school is to enable the State Government ascertain the level of destruction, effect repairs and put modalities in place to avoid any re-occurrence in future”, the statement further said.