From TonyOsauzo, Benin

The Edo State Government, yesterday, suspended all union activities in state institutions of higher learning following protest by students of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, over the lingering strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., who announced this in a statement, said the decision which was made after the State Executive Council meeting yesterday, is to take effect immediately.

The statement listed the affected unions to include ASUU, Non-Academic Staff of Universities (NASU), Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU), Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Non-Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics and all allied unions operating across all state-owned tertiary institutions.

“By this notice, academic activities are to resume in all state-owned institutions and all cadre of staff are directed to report to their duty posts immediately.

“Students across all state-owned tertiary institutions are expected to resume for lectures as necessary measures have been taken to ensure resumption of academic and non-academic activities.

“Management of the affected institutions have been mandated to pay all outstanding salaries immediately.

“The management of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, is hereby directed to implement a no-work-no-pay policy, declare vacant and advertise the position of any staff that refuses to resume work in line with this directive”, the statement added.

But reacting to the Government decision, Ekpoma ASUU chairman, Cyril Onogbosele, said the state government has no power to ban its activities because the union did not register with the state government.