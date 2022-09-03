The Edo State Government says it has concluded arrangement to revitalise the Ojirami Dam in Akoko Edo Local Government Area of the state to provide and supply portable water to residents of the locality.

Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, made the disclosure at the 25th coronation anniversary and birthday celebration of the Otaru of Igarra, Oba Emmanuel Adeche Saiki II, held in Igarra Akoko Edo Local Government of Edo, on Saturday.

Obaseki, represented by the Commissioner for Culture, Tourism and Diaspora Affair, Mr Bamidele Obaitan said the government was developing a tourism master plan aimed at creating job opportunities for the people of the state.

According to him, the Akoko Edo Local Government is part of the tourism master plan due to the huge tourism sites located in the council area and Edo North in general.

“We are working on a tourism master plan to develop the tourism potential in Edo.

“Akoko Edo is abound with huge tourism potential and the local government is part of our tourism master plan due to various tourist sites in the area.

“With the development of the local government tourism potential, the area will bring more businesses and money to the people and the state,” Obaseki said.

Obaseki promised the people of the local government of establishing more health centres and construction of more roads to boost economic productivity in the council area as part of his mega project.

The governor congratulated the Otaru of Igarra on his 25 years on the throne, adding that the years had witness peaceful reign in Igarra.

“I must congratulate you on your 25th year as the Otaru of Igarra and your reign has brought valuable services to the people of Igarra.

“As you mark your 25th year coronation anniversary, may Almighty God grant you many more years on the throne, ” Obaseki said.

In his welcome address, the chairman of the Igarra community, Mr Tajudeen Alade said Igarra was celebrating over two decades of peaceful and successful reign on the royal throne of Otaru of Igarra.

“This is why with one voice, all members of Igarra community are praying that God in his infinite mercy continues to protect and guide him, give him good health, long life, wisdom and zeal.

We pray God to usher into his domain, greater unity, love, peace and accord him all necessary ingredients for the development of his immediate domain, ” he said.

The community chairman, however, appealed to the state government for the establishment of a processing or manufacturing industry to provide both manufactured materials due to different solid minerals that abound in the local government .

Earlier, the Otaru of Igarra, Adeche thanked the state government and the people of the community for the support and cooperation in the last 25 years as the traditional ruler of the area.

Adeche said that his 25 years as the paramount ruler of Igarra have brought meaningful development to the area.

“I am immensely grateful to Almighty God and our ancestors for the protection and guidance accorded me since Sept. 20, 1997 when officially I was installed as the 21th Otaru of Igarra.

“Since my coronation as the Otaru of Igarra and the paramount traditional ruler of Igarra/Akoko Clan, I have been having the very best cooperation and wise counsel of the state government, Akoko Edo local council, traditional rulers council, palace chiefs, elders and the entire people of Igarra community..

“Their collective contributions have made governance in Igarra royal palace peaceful,” he said.

The Otaru, enjoined every Igarra person to have a new heart that exhibits love and a new spirit that must promote unity and and not division in the community..

He, however, appealed to the state government to create a higher institution in the local government for more development in the council area.

The highpoint of the event was the bestowing of a chieftaincy titleon the Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin, Prof. Lilian Salami as the Oganete of Igarra and Dr Mariam Ibrahim, Deputy Director Admin Legal Aid Council of Nigeria as Otuonoguvo of Igarra. (NAN)