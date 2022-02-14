By Emma Jemegah

The Federal Government will soon reimburse the Edo State Government the promised N500 million for hosting the 2020 National Sports Festival, “Edo 2020”.

The Edo State Deputy Governor, Comrade Phillip Shaibu, disclosed this at a media parley with journalists in Lagos at the weekend.

The Deputy Governor affirmed that he has no doubt the Federal Government will fulfill its promise after an assurance meeting the Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, during the Lagos City Marathon race.

According to Shaibu, the Minister raised the issue in a discussion and “from the way the Minister spoke, I’ve no doubt that the Federal Government was serious in paying the money.”

“It was the Minister himself that raised the issue and I can see the seriousness from the way he sounded,” the Deputy Governor added.

Meanwhile, the 20th National Sports Festival will go down in history as the first to generate income going by the words of the Deputy Governor.

The LOC officially closed its office on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, as the chairman of the LOC, Rt Hon Comrade Philip Shaibu released the audited financial report of the festival.

After the audited financial report, Comrade Shaibu said the LOC generated income from both state and sponsors to the tune of N4, 684,944,400.