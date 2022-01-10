From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo State government has promised to partner with traditional rulers to curb some of the security challenges in the state.

Governor Godwin Obaseki,stated this at the weekend on the occasion of the 25th annual Auchi Day celebration.

The governor who was represented by the Commissioner for Energy and Water Resources, Mr Moses Agbukor, explained that the need to partner with traditional rulers became inevitable since they know their domain more than anybody.

“Though we have been doing a lot to address the issue of insecurity, we will however, continue to do our best to ensure the safety of lives and properties in the state.”

He promised to encourage other communities in the state to adopt the Auchi Day celebration as an initiative so as to foster unity across the state.

In his address, Otaru of Auchi, Alhaji Aliru Momoh, Ikelebe III, who described Auchi kingdom as the fastest growing community in Nigeria, said that Allah has continued to use him to lead the community according to his (Allah’s) dictate.