From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Edo State Ministry of Industry Trade and Co-operatives, in collaboration with GIZ/SEDIN-GOPA, has said it will boost the capacity of 100 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) operators from Edo North Senatorial District on financial literacy.

Director, MSMEs Development, Ministry of Industry Trade and Co-operatives, Mr. Omonbude S. Oyedoh, said this in a statement made available to newsmen in Benin City on Saturday.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Oyedoh said the training, slated for Monday 23 at the Etsako West Council Hall, is a continuation of the programme in which 400 persons have been trained so far on MSMEs in Edo South.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He said the purpose of the programme is to improve MSMEs operators’ ability to access credit, financial management capacity, marketing, networking which were observed in a Needs Assessment carried out by the Ministry to be operational gaps of these MSMEs.

He also said that the programme promises to link successful participants to source of capital for their businesses just as he encouraged them to leverage on the process to better their lots.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .