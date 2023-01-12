The Edo State government yesterday unveiled the state-sponsored clubs Bendel Insurance FC and Edo Queens in what can be termed a novel development in the Nigerian domestic league.

Both teams are campaigning in the Nigerian top leagues, the Nigeria Professional Football League and the Nigeria Women’s Football League Premiership, respectively.

The event, which held at the New Festival Hall, Edo State Government House, Benin City, saw the state Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, unveiling the teams’ jerseys, supported by the Edo SSG, Barrister Osarodion Ogie and Tunde Adeola, Executive Director of Sterling Bank PLC.

Speaking at the occasion on behalf of Stanley Bank, Adeola reassured that the partnership will be sustained.

Other highlights of the event were the recognition of personalities and the replay of selected goals from last season by both clubs, who did the state proud during the regular season.

Insurance gained promotion back to the NPFL by topping their group and went on to win the subsequent NNL Super 6 tournament at the Samson Siasia Stadium in Yenagoa, the capital of Bayelsa State.

Edo Queens also topped its group in remarkable fashion but fell short of expectations at the NWFL Premiership Super 4 tournament incidentally held in Benin City.

The team began this season on a shaky note, with a win a defeat in its first two matches, leaving the team with three points in third position of Group B behind Nasarawa Amazon and Adamawa Queens in first and second positions respectively.