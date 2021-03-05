The Edo State Government has urged members of the public to report anyone or group of persons found removing manhole covers on major roads and walkways to the nearest security agency or to the Ministry of Environment and Sustainability.

In a statement, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment and Sustainability, Lucky Wasa, said security agencies have been empowered to arrest and prosecute anyone caught in the act.

“The attention of the state government has been drawn to the incessant criminal habit of removing and carting away of steel manhole covers on major roads and walkways by some unscrupulous persons.

“This heinous act poses a grave danger to pedestrians and motorists who are unaware of the open manholes and can fall into them without caution.

“Those behind this unwholesome act are hereby advised to desist from doing so as security agencies have been empowered to arrest and prosecute anyone caught in this act.

“The Ministry of Environment and Sustainability is hereby appealing to the general public to report anyone or group of persons found removing manhole covers to the nearest Security Agency or its Headquarters, on 2nd floor, Palm House Building, Sapele Road, Benin City”, the statement said.