Tony Osauzo, Benin

Legal arguments in the Auchi, Edo State, chieftaincy dispute were stalled yesterday, following the inability of the state government to file its process consequential to the amended writ of summons by the claimant.

The suit by the Ikharo,and two other ruling houses is seeking for the enforcement of the report of the 1971 Odjiugo Commission of Enquiry into the Auchi Traditional Chieftaincy.

At yesterday’s sitting, Justice Dan Okungbowa of Benin High Court, adjourned the case to February 24 and 25 for definite hearing when counsel to the plaintiff, Mr. Dan Okoh, informed the court of the inability by the Edo State government to file its process.

Shocked by the revelation, Justice Okungbowa ,insisted that the case must continue and adjourned the suit after conferring with Counsel to both parties.

Two of the sub-ruling houses, Omonofua/Igechi/Omomo, and Idao branch of Ikelebe ruling house, who were originally defendants had opted to be joined as co-claimants against the Momohs.

In suit No: B/329/2018 between the claimants, Mamudu Ikharo, Yahaya Ikharo ,against the Attorney General, Edo State, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government Affairs, His Royal Majesty, H.A Momoh, the Otaru of Auchi, are seeking a declaration that the selection, presentation and appointment and/or production of Otaru of Auchi, is rotational, and each sub-ruling house of Ikelebe ruling house of Auchi ,must take its turn in accordance with the custom and tradition of Auchi as enshrined in Section 3(2) and 14 (1) (c) of the Traditional Rulers and Chiefs Law 1979.