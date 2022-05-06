From Tony Osauzo, Benin

A group, Edo Women in Politics (EWP), has urged all political parties to give automatic tickets to all female aspirants that have declared interest in any elective position.

They said it is hypocrisy to give nomination forms free of charge or at reduced prices for female aspirants and then still subject them to contesting with their male counterparts during primaries.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Coordinator of the group, Eunice Dawodu, in a statement in Benin, particularly called on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the ruling party in Edo State, to take the lead in giving automatic tickets to all the female aspirants who have passed the party’s screening.

“Giving the women free forms is not enough because they are still subjected to competing with their male counterparts and in the process, many of them still lose out.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“The PDP being the ruling party in Edo state should take the lead in this campaign by granting automatic tickets to all their female aspirants and in areas where they are more than one, the primary election will be conducted within them.

“This request has become necessary because it has been discovered that women who dare to aspire are usually overwhelmed during the primary election by their male counterparts who most times have access to more resources especially finance.

“The essence of the 36 percent affirmative action is to encourage more women into politics and if it continues this way, it’s essence will be defeated”, statement added.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .