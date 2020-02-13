Jubril Musa

An Edo Grassroot Political support group, Edo House for Progress, has commended President Buhari for stepping into the issues of Edo APC by setting up a new reconciliation committee that consists of very neutral parties in the committee unlike the previous one setup by Adams Oshiomhole which consisted of people loyal to him.

Speaking on behalf of the group, on February 11, 2020, the president, Comrade Paul Omoruyi, a former Secretary General of the Student Union Government (Auchi Polytechnic) and former aspirant of the Edo House of Assembly (Oredo East) commended President Buhari for the new committee as he stressed that the people of Edo State are satisfied with the leadership of Governor Obaseki. He said that Governor Obaseki’s performance in the last three years is evident for all to see and that the national leadership was supposed to encourage a performing governor to run for a second term.

The group’s General Secretary, Hon. Elvis EbenovbeOgie who is the councillor representing Oredo Ward 10, said the new committee is a welcome development. He called on all parties to embrace peace and foster unity in the party. He also called on every Edo APC members to support the re-election of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

At an enlarged meeting of all executive committee members and local government chapters of the group, the group unanimously drummed it’s support for Governor Obaseki saying he deserves a second term as they sang solidarity songs for the Edo state leadership.