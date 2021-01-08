From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A group, Network of Civil Society Organizations of Nigeria (NOCSON), yesterday issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, to publish the names and photographs of those who escaped from the State Criminal Investigation Department, (SCID) in Benin City on New Year day or face the full wrath of the group in the state.

Acting president of the group, Comrade Ogbidi Emmanuel, gave the ultimatum while speaking with newsmen on the recent jailbreak in the state.

He said: “That the Edo State Police Command must, within 48 hours, publish the names, photographs and information of all the escapees on both local and national prints and electronic media, declaring them wanted.

“That the police must detain and isolate all officers that were on duty, including the senior officers that had dealings with the cell 24 hours before the incident as we cannot rule out their possible contact with the criminals on the run and their identities be made known to the public.

“These findings beat the imagination of our network (NOCSON) and remain a bitter pill to swallow neither should we allow Edo people to suffer further insecurity as a result of the actions and inactions of some unpatriotic police officers. While we will not allow this avoidable incident to be swept under the carpet, we wish to indicate our interest and readiness to follow the Investigation to a logical conclusion and ensure that those found culpable are brought to book.”