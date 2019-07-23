Tony Osauzo, Benin

Former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), John Odigie-Oyegun, yesterday came under the hammer of Edo group, Edorisiagbon Network, for attack on his successor and incumbent National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, over the crisis rocking the state chapter.

The group called on Oyegun to stop heating up the polity and act as a father figure to douse tension in the party.

This is just as the Ezomo of Benin Kingdom, Okponmwense Ezomo, also called on all parties to the crisis to comply with whatever decision the National Assembly come out with to resolve the crisis in the state House of Assembly.

Edorisaigbon Network in a statement by its Convener, Idahosa Amasowomwan, said Oyegun’s attack on Oshiomhole was out of place.

“Chief Odigie-Oyegun has been fanning the embers of discord, disloyalty and utter irresponsibility against the National Working Committee of the ruling APC. We are interested in amicable resolution of the APC crisis which was complicated by Governor Godwin Obaseki’s Machiavelli inauguration of minority rule at dead hours of June 17 of nine out of 24 elected members of the state House of Assembly against all relevant sections of Nigeria’s constitution and established moral culture of Edo people.

“We cannot side a governor, who out of desperation to cloth his abuse of due process, alleged crass mismanagement of state resources, wickedly sidelined 15 members from inauguration. Edo people were not brought up that way, it is thus an alien culture,” the group said.