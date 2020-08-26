Tony Osauzo, Benin

Palace chiefs of Agbede town in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State have endorsed the candidate of the APC in the Edo Governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

They gave the endorsement yesterday during the candidate’s visit to the Palace for royal blessings before continuing his ward-to-ward campaign in the town.

Chief Alhaji Bello Umoro who spoke on behalf of the palace assured Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of their complete support in the Sept. 19 election.

He appealed to the candidate to support farmers in the area with investments and the provision of incentives. He also commended Ize-Iyamu’s running mate, Mallam Gani Audu, who is an indigene of the community for his contributions to development and urged the candidate to ensure that they have a new King when he emerges victorious at the polls.

At the campaign ground, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu thanked the crowd of supporters who had poured out to demonstrate their support for the APC and assured them of his plans to boost agriculture and protect farmers. He said his administration will provide ready markets for harvests and make investments that will grow the local economy, and increase the earnings of the people.

On his part, Mallam Gani Audu, encouraged the people to come out en masse to vote the APC on the 19th of September to usher in good and responsible governance.