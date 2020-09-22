From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Despite the initial rejection of the outcome of the just concluded Edo State governorship election by the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the national leadership of the party has conceded victory and congratulated the incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki for emerging victorous in the last weekend’s poll.

The ruling party in a statement signed by the National Chairman APC Catetaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni, noted that the party has no other option than to join President Muhammadu Buhari in congratulating the winner.

The party, in the statement, emphasised that the peaceful conduct of the election and its outcome represent victory for Nigeria’s democracy.

It further commended the party’s candidate in the election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, for his tenacity and leadership and appreciated the contributions of the Edo State leaders, especially the immediate past National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and all the members in Edo State for demonstrating unwavering support to the party and candidate in the election.

“The September 19, 2020 Edo State governorship election is over, the winner has been declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the person of Godwin Obaseki, candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP).

“We hereby congratulate the winner of the election, the people of Edo State and all Nigerians. The peaceful conduct of the election and its outcome represent victory for Nigeria’s democracy

“As a party, we join our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, to affirm our ‘commitment to free and fair elections’ in order to strengthen ‘the foundation for our political and moral authority’.

“We commend INEC, our security agencies and all political parties that contested the election for the successful conduct of the election. As a governing party, we will take every step necessary to support the Federal Government to consolidate all the gains achieved.

“We, in particular want to salute our candidate in the election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamuh for his tenacity and leadership. We similarly commend our Edo State leaders, especially our immediate past National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and all our members in Edo State for demonstrating unwavering support for our party and our candidate in the election.

“In the face of all the challenges, we collectively remained faithful and worked tirelessly during the campaigns. We appeal to all our members to be strengthened by the outcome of the election and unite in order to correct all the problems that worked against our party and our candidate in the just concluded election.

“Finally, we specially hereby celebrate our Edo State 2020 Governorship Campaign Council led by His Excellency Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Governor of Kano State. We acknowledge and appreciate the contributions of all members of the Campaign Council.

“As progressives and democrats, we are confident that all leaders and members of the party will celebrate the outcome of the election as free and fair as acknowledge by our leader, President Buhari.

“Let us unite to move our democracy for forward. We must put an end to the era when electoral contest become warfare. We urge our candidate and all our members to join us in congratulating Godwin Obaseki and the PDP, being the declared winner of the election.

“Our attention must now shift to Ondo State and ensure that we win the October 10, 2020 election. September 19, 2020 Edo election should present a new watershed. We will work hard to win the Ondo election.

“Having reaffirmed our commitment to free and fair elections, it is our expectation that all opposition parties in the country will also commit themselves to free and fair contests.

“We will therefore accordingly expect congratulatory message from all parties just as we similarly guarantee that once we are defeated in a fair contest, we will congratulate the winner. May God continue to bless our democracy, our nation and our people!” the party prayed in the statement.