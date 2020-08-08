From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed the allegation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that it is plotting to obtain the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) extra result sheets to rig the Edo state governorship election.

Apparently reacting to the acausation from the opposition party, the APC, in a statement signed by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, noted that PDP is already jittery over its wide acceptance by the Edo people.

While reiterating its call to security agents to do everything possible to stop PDP’s plan to unleash violence, intimidate voters and buy votes during the election, APC emphasised that victory is certain for it after the September 19 poll.

According to statement; “Sensing the widespread acceptance and support the good people of Edo State have given the APC governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu in the lead up to the forthcoming governorship election, the PDP is clearly panicked and has resorted to childish and comical conspiracies.

“Procurement of result sheets, cloning of PVCs, stealing card readers, vote buying, voter intimidation and other election fraud is the PDP’s stock-in-trade. For us in the APC, it is one person, one vote.

“Our people-focused development records is visible to all and the good people of Edo state are poised to make the right and progressive choice, come September 19.

“We reiterate that our security services must do everything to stop the PDP’s plan to unleash violence, intimidate voters and buy votes during the election. Come September 19, votes will count and the will of the Edo electorate will prevail,” the statement read.