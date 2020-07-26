Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the disturbing images and reported destruction of property and violence meted on hapless victims during Saturday’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign for the Edo State governorship election, describing it as glimpse into the “do or die” plot by the PDP.

In the statement issued by the APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, the party noted that it was even more worrisome and despicable that the PDP chose to desecrate the Palace of the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II.

Questioning why PDP should unleash such violence on the citizens it planned to govern, the APC argued that it was a confirmation that the PDP in Edo State is not campaigning for votes but relying on brute force, violence and intimidation for the election.

“The disturbing images and reports of the destruction of property and violence meted on hapless victims during Saturday’s campaign of the PDP Edo State governorship candidate, Godwin Obaseki in Benin City, the state capital is a glimpse into the “do or die” plot the PDP plans to unleash in the lead up to the September 19 governorship election.

“To imagine that the PDP chose to desecrate the Palace of the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II is despicable, unheard of and a new low even by PDP’s ignoble standards. Why is a show of force needed on citizens you wish to govern?