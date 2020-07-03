Romanus Ugwu and Godwin Tsa Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has drafted sacked national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, pioneer national chairman and former Edo governor, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun; governors Abdullahi Ganduje, Kano; Hope Uzodinma, Imo; Inuwa Yahaya, Gombe; Yahaya Bello, Kogi; Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos; Ovie Omo-Agege, deputy senate president; Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, chief whip of the senate, Pius Odubu and others into its National Campaign Council to propel the party to victory in the Edo gubernatorial election.

APC governorship candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, will square up against Governor Godwin Obaseki, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on September 19.

A statement by APC’s deputy spokesman, Yekini Nabena, said Mai Mala Buni, chairman of the caretaker committee, named Ganduje as chairman and Uzodinma as deputy chairman of the 49-man campaign council.

Meanwhile, a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) sitting in Jabi, Abuja, yesterday, dismissed a suit filed against Oshiomhole and three others.

The decision followed the withdrawal of the suit by the plaintiffs, Mustapha Salihu and five others.

It was the suit that led to Oshiomhole’s suspension as national chairman.

Justice Danlami Senchi had on May 4, granted an interim order on suspending Oshiomhole from further acting as APC’s National Chairman.

When the matter came up for hearing as the parties were to return to the High Court of the FCT for determination of the substantive suit yesterday, the plaintiff’s lawyer, Oluwola Afolabi moved a motion to withdraw the case.

Afolabi said the withdrawal was informed by the directive by leaders of the APC that all court cases be discontinued in the interest of peace.

Lawyer to Oshiomhole and one other, Ginika Ezeoke, said she was not opposed to the plaintiffs’ desire to withdraw the case.

Ezeoke then urged the court to dismiss the suit.

Akande hails Buni committee

Chief Bisi Akande has said his faith in a strong APC has been renewed with the caliber of members on the party’s reconciliatory committee chaired by Governor Mala Buni.

Chief Akande disclosed this in an interview after a meeting with Governor Buni and three other governors and the party national secretary who visited him at his Ila Orangun country home in Osun State.

He urged the committee to differentiate true party men from platform seekers for the party to grow.

“There is a great hope in what l have seen in this committee, the party will certainly bounce back stronger. I will continue to leave myself open with a call on other stakeholders to cooperate and support the committee to succeed,” he said.

Buni described the meeting as successful and fruitful.

PDP urges people to join movement for better Edo

The Edo chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed optimism over the future of the party with Governor Godwin Obaseki as its candidate.

The party in a statement expressed appreciation to the leadership at the national and state levels and to all governorship aspirants for the civilised, decent and reasonable conducts of the primary that saw the emergence of Obaseki.

Edo PDP Publicity Secretary, Chris Osa Nehikhare, said the conduct of the PDP primary election showed discipline, sense of professionalism and purpose by party members and leaders.

“As we reset Edo State, we will reset the way we look, feel and think. And we need to reset the way we behave. In today’s PDP government, it won’t be enough just to talk about tackling problems, but we need to have the right ideas to turn those problems around. The name calling, backbiting, point scoring and finger pointing are beneath our government, as we won’t play politics with the long-term future of Edo State. We will work to get it right,” he said.