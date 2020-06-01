Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

No fewer than six state governors elected under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) is currently meeting with members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) over the reelection bid of Governor Godwin Obaseki ahead of the Edo state governorship.

The governors physically present at the meeting include the chairman APC Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Atiku Bagudu, Plateau governor, Simon Lalong, Lagos state, Governor Babagide Sanwo-Olu, Gombe, Mohammed Inuwa, Kano state, Umur Ganduje and their Ondo state counterpart, Olurotimi Akeredolu.

National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole led other members of the NWC like the National Organising Secretary, Emma Ibediro, Mustapha Salihu, Acting National Secretary, Arch Waziri Bulama among others.