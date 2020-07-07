Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CEONCPC), yesterday, inaugurated the Edo State governorship APC National Campaign Council.

Although notable members like former National Chairmen of the party, John Odigie-Oyegun and Adams Oshiomhole were absent during the swearing in, no fewer than four governors were present at the event conducted by Caretaker Committee Chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni.

Those inaugurated included former governor of Abia State, Senator Orji-Uzor Kalu, governors Abduallahi Umar Ganduje of Kano, Babajide Sanya-Olu, Lagos, Muhammed Inua Yaya of Gombe.

Caretaker Committee chairman, Buni, expressed confidence that the campaign council would deliver on their mandate.

“The assignment before the reconciliation and campaign committees is to include a peaceful and united APC and ensure successful renewal of mandate by the good people of Edo State who voted the party in 2016.The mainstream of the list carefully appointed into the reconciliation and campaign council gives the party great hope and confidence that they will succeed for the party to be more united and victorious.

“I use this opportunity to urge you to take advantage of strong team work, reach out to strong stakeholders and pursue your assignment with all sense of purpose and commitment for the party success. I also appeal to every stakeholder and member of the party across the country to support the peace initiative of the party for stronger, united and prosperous APC. I want to say that the caretaker committee which I am to lead appreciate wide range of consultations and this remains a major effort to paves way for true and sincere reconciliation.

“I also draw a roadmap, plan and action to form partnership among the stakeholders. We are committed to rebuilding confidence and trust through the party across the country. To actualise these measures, we must engage in all inclusive consultation that accommodate and fix various challenges facing the party,” he said.

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, said: “The campaign council will work with the leadership of the party in Edo State so that we can understand the political trend of the field and to know the areas of strength and weaknesses, areas that we have to take advantage and even areas of threats. We assure you that we will work to make everything possible to ensure that we succeed.”