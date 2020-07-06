Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The chairman Edo State governorship All Progressives Congress (APC) National Campaign Council and governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has boasted that his committee will dismantle the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rigging machine in the September 19, 2020 poll.

Speaking to newsmen at the APC Secretariat after the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CEONCPC) inaugurated his committee, Gov Ganduje alleged that the opposition is planning to rig the Edo election, boasting that his committee will match them strength for strength.

He quipped that though he is aware of the strength of the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, his committee will however quarantine him into an isolation centre until after the elections.

Asked if he has no soft spot for the incumbent governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki, Ganduje replied: “there is no soft spot or anything like that. The issue is that first of all, we know PDP made Governor Wike their chairman, I assure you, we will isolate Wike in an isolation centre and before he recovers, the election is over.

“The PDP decided to accommodate our former governor in Edo State not because they have anything in common, not because they share some feelings, but simply because he his managing the treasury of Edo State and they want him to use that treasury in order to win the election.

“But I assure you the people of Edo State are watching they know that somebody who was assisted in 2016 to win an election, somebody who was given every cooperation to succeed in governance of Edo State without doing much for the people, at the end of it, he is taken the treasury and now handed it over to PDP in order to win the election.

“The people of Edo State will not accept this treachery. The people of Edo State on September 19 will come out enmasse and vote APC,” he said.

While alleging that the PDP has perfected arrangement to rig the election, he said: “We know the opposition is planning to rig the election, we know their tactics, we know there methodology and we shall dismantle all their tactics to ensure that we win this election.”

On his mission of the his committee to Edo, he said: “First of all, seeing is believing, by looking at the composition of this Committee, you know that APC is ready for the election, you know that APC will do everything possible to win this important election.

“The reason why I am saying that, you know the composition of this Committee we have all war veteran in politics who are ready to do the job and we have young people who are just coming out from election and are ready to go back into the processes of election again. And we have all the horses who never missed their target.

“So, we assure you, the composition of this campaign council is strong and we are ready to do the job. The main purpose of this committee is to provide enabling environment for all our party men and even non party men, members of the public to appreciate our party based on their conscience and based on their ideological believe that APC is the answer in Edo State.

So we are assure you we shall create enabling environment for a peaceful election,” he noted.