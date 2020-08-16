The Party’s State Publicity Secretary, Chris Nehikhare, made the allegation while briefing journalists on the recent shooting that took place during the PDP’s rally at Apana in Edo North.

“We wrote letters not only to INEC but to the DSS, the police and other security agencies to give them our itineries for this campaign and Owan West was one of those which we gave the date but to our surprise, APC chose the same day for Estako West to visit the same area but our intelligence told us that they were doing this deliberately to have a clash because from the beginning, all they have been interested in, is the area of trying to have the election postponed, trying to cause trouble, foment trouble, so that the election will not hold on September 19 because they are aware that as it is today, they will be defeated roundly and very decisively. So, it is of their interest that they postpone the election”, he said.

He said his party has also notified the security agencies that the APC is printing Permanent Voter Cards but alleged that they have decided to turn a blind eye to it.

Nehikhare, while of the boasting of the developmental strides of governor Obaseki in the past three and a half years, said he has not borrowed a kobo in carrying out all the projects executed in the state but instead, the governor was paying up the loans taken by the past administration.