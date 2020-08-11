Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Ahead of the Edo State governorship election, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to purge itself of its agelong undemocratic habits of election rigging.

In a statement signed by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, the ruling party complained that Governor Godwin Obaseki has continually spined puerile conspiracies on the role of ‘federal might’, while using his so called “Obaseki Boys” and state apparatus under his control to harass the State House of Assembly and APC members in the state.

Appealing to the PDP to adopt issue-based campaigns, the APC, in the statement, claimed that critical state institutions such as the judiciary, INEC, security services have been the ultimate beneficiaries of the President’s impartiality and non-interference.

“President Muhammadu Buhari’s declaration that the APC could have used the military and other security services to overrun opposition states in the 2019 general election but chose free, fair elections is a solid pointer that under the current administration, the days of stolen and procured electoral mandates are fast fading.

“Critical state institutions such as the judiciary, INEC, security services have been the ultimate beneficiaries of the President’s impartiality and non-interference. We must all support the independence of our state institutions to deepen our democracy and improve our electioneering system.

“Ahead of the Edo State Governorship election, the PDP candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki continually spins puerile conspiracies on the role of ‘federal might’, while using his so called “Obaseki Boys” and state apparatus under his control to harass the State House of Assembly and APC members in the state.

On his part, Governor Nyesom Wike as head of the PDP campaign council threatens violence.

“While we understand the panic and distress in the camp of the PDP and Governor Obaseki following the massive and widespread support given by the Edo electorate to the APC Governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the APC invites the PDP to join us in issue-based campaigns and at least attempt to sell to the Edo electorate the merit of their candidate, if any.

“The APC’s people-focused development records across the country forms the basis of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu’s six-point ‘SIMPLE agenda’ for the good people of Edo State which stands for Security, “Infrastructural development, Manpower development, Public Private Partnership, Leadership and Employment creation.

We can on partisans, particularly the PDP to purge themselves of their agelong undemocratic habits of election rigging, vote buying, violence, abuse of state institutions for political ends and address themselves to new realities that under the President Buhari-led APC administration, power now belongs to the people and during elections, votes count,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the ruling party has celebrated elderstatesman and our former National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun on the occasion of his 81st birthday.

“Our great party rejoices with Chief Odigie-Oyegun and his family, friends and associates for the good health, exemplary life and good tidings the Almighty God has granted him.

“Odigie-Oyegun is undoubtedly a man of many positive first. The country’s youngest permanent secretary, first elected governor of Edo State, first national chairman of the APC who led us as then opposition party to presidential victory in 2015 after defeating the then ruling PDP. Indeed, there is much to celebrate as Odigie-Oyegun clocks another year in an illustrious life journey.

“A gentleman with uncommon humility, our great party attests that Odigie-Oyegun remains a voice of reason in the national polity and a strong advocate the APC’s progressive ideals and mantra. In the ongoing drive by the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Committee to reposition the party and ensure peace and unity across party ranks, the party continues to count on the support of Odigie-Oyegun and other party leaders to achieve this goal.

“The Party prays for Chief Odigie-Oyegun a long, healthy and fulfilled years in service to the Party and country,” the party noted in the statement.