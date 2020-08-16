Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Woman leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Okpella, Mrs. Salamotu Shakar, yesterday, defected to the PDP and urged the people to vote for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Godwin Obaseki.

She said her decision to dumped the APC was based on the fact that the community has nothing to show for all her years of support to the APC.

Shakar announced her defection when the campaign team of the governor berthed in Ward 5, Awuyemi, Okpella in Etsako East Local Governement Area of Edo State.

She said she believed with Obaseki now in PDP, her desire to see to the upliftment of her people would be fulfilled.

The former APC woman leader said with her supporters, they would canvass support for the Governor and his Deputy, Mr Philip Shaibu to emerge victorious in the September 19 election.

Similarly, Dr Tunde Ajeh, a chieftain of the PDP in Okpella, while noting that “Okpella is PDP and PDP is Okpella” said the people who call the shot in APC have all left for the PDP.

He said the developmental strides of the governor have placed him in a position to emerge victorious at the election.

“We are particularly happy with him in the area of prompt payment of salary and pension and his infrastructural development across the state.

“We are very optimistic of victory because there is no APC in Okpella, they have all left for the PDP,” Ajeh said.

The Deputy Governor, Mr Philip Shaibu, while noting that he has no doubt about wining, however, urged the people to remain vigilant and defend their votes.