Tony Osauzo, Benin

A group, Edo APC Youths for Justice and Development (AYOJD), has advised National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, against imposition of candidate ahead of the party primaries.

In an open letter addressed to Oshiomhole and signed its Coordinator, Alhaji Bagudu Momoh and Secretary, Pastor Ephraim Erhunse respectively, the group advised Oshiomhole to consider antecedent, integrity, compassion, party loyalty, work experience, amongst other qualities, as conditions for a consensus candidate among the frontline aspirants- Chris Ogiemwonyi, Dr Pius Odubu, Gen Charles Airhiavbere and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

This is even as the group submitted that the aspirants have the requisite qualifications, acumen and charismatic traits to defeat Obaseki at the primaries, to fly the flag of the party.

The group argues that the party does not need a candidate that will be bogged down by court appearances over corruption charges or have any ‘baggage’ over past political activities, urging the APC National Chairman and the party to zero in on aspirant that parades the right qualities.