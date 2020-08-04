The Youth Wing of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Edo State chapter, yesterday, vowed to send Governor Godwin Obaseki parking from Government House.

The youth made the declaration during the inauguration of the youth wing of the APC Governorship candidate Campaign Council in Esan West and Owan West Local Government Council Areas.

The Director General, Youth and Students Mobilization for the State Campaign Council, Hon. Dennis Idahosa, who inaugurated the youth wing, said the party aimed to record 99 percent victory in the governorship election.

Idahosa, a member representing Ovia Federal Constituency in the House Of Representatives, challenged the coordinators of the youth wing to ensure they take the manifesto of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the APC candidate, christened “Simple Agenda” to all nooks and crannies of their local government areas.

Urging them to eschew violence as they go about the campaign, Idahosa, however said they must all be resolute in their quest to ensure victory for the party.

“We seek victory but we must go about it in a peaceful manner; we must try to avoid acts of violence, but be resolute in a bid to regain the state from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“We have all it takes to come out victorious, especially when you consider the record of achievements of the party while Comrade Adams Oshiomhole was the governor.

“In addition to this, we have a sellable candidate in the person of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu. Lets us all go out and propagate his “Simple Agenda” message to the people.” he said.

Also, Mr Johnson Iyamu, Secretary of the Youths and Students Mobilization, charged the coordinators to in turn go and inaugurate 100 members executive at the local government level.

He also said the ward levels are to inaugurate 50 members executives and take the message of the “Simple Agenda” to every nook and cranny of their areas.

Present at the inauguration was the APC Senatorial Youth Leader, Edo North, Mr Dirisu Otinomo, Chairman, Media Sub Committee for Youths and Students Mobilization, Mr Collins Osagae.