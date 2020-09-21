Godwin Tsa, Abuja

An aspirant for Anambra Governorship election in 2021 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and son of the first female governor in Nigeria, Chief Emeka Etiaba (SAN), has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to replicate it’s performance in the Edo state governorship election to other forthcoming elections in the country.

Etiaba who hailed the electoral body and security agencies for the successful and peaceful conduct of the election in Edo state said it will boost the morale and confidence of the electorate to participate in future elections.

Meanwhile, the senior lawyer has called on the winner of the election and incumbent governor of the state, Godwin Obaseki to be magnanimous in victory and ensure good governance in the state.

In a congratulatory message to governor Obaseki on Monday, on behalf of his family, Etiaba stated, “Though the victory is divinely orchestrated, we know that your efforts in repositioning Edo State for good in your first tenure and the strength of our great party played major roles in the success story.

“We congratulate you on the resounding victory and our great party. May God grant you the wisdom and strength to meet the hopes and aspirations of millions of Nigerians that joined you and the party in this election battle.”

He expressed the need for both the INEC and the security agencies to ensure that nothing scuttles the forthcoming elections including Ondo and Anambra states.

Etiaba said when an electoral process is transparent with less violence and disenfranchisement, every participating political party would gladly accept its outcome.

He charged governor Obaseki to reciprocate the support of Edo people by sustaining good governance and accountability to the citizens, who have invested their trust and confidence in him.