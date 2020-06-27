Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Former Vice President and the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate in the 2019 election, Atiku Abubakar, has directed the activation of his over 150 independent support groups in Edo State in preparation for the state governorship election fixed for September 19.

The Deputy Director in charge of Atiku Support Group/Mobilization in the defunct Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation and PDP Presidential Campaign, Hon. Oladimeji Fabiyi, confirmed the directives of the former Vice President to newsmen in Benin City yesterday.

According to Fabiyi, Atiku directed that all Independent Atiku Support Groups in Edo State should be activated with immediate effect as part of mobilization for the victory of Godwin Obaseki, the governorship candidate of the PDP.

‎He said the former Vice President as a major stakeholder of the PDP, considers expedient to put in place winning structures and machinery that will guarantee total victory for the party in Edo State.

“You know we need to complete the circle in the South South region that naturally and originally belonged the PDP.

“Having received the directive with joy and enthusiasm, I have no doubt that all our support groups in Edo State will be very glad to receive this news and run with the directive of Atiku Abubakar for the benefit of Governor Obaseki and our great party in Edo State”, Fabiyi said.

