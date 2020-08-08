The Chairman of the APC Edo State gubernatorial campaign, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, said in line with the principles of the party the APC will lead a clean campaign, devoid of acrimony, hatred and violence. Governor Ganduje said the campaign had started on a good and happy note, with the APC already taking over the state legislature with a majority of 17 out of 24.

In his response. Ize-Iyamu assured the President of his commitment to ensuring good governance in the state if elected in the September elections, recalling that he served as Deputy Chairman of the Constitution Drafting Committee of the APC at its formation. He said he was glad to return to the APC, describing his initial exit as that of a “prodigal son’’. The APC candidate thanked the President for the warm and fatherly reception, saying he was honoured to receive the party’s flag from the President.