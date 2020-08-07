Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari has warned the All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders and campaign team to avoid repeating the mistakes in the Edo state gubernatorial election similar to the one that cost the party victories in Rivers, Zamfara and Bayelsa states during the last elections.

He has therefore charged them do all within their powers to follow legal and constitutional means, to win the election.

He gave the charge Friday, while receiving the APC candidate in the September 19 Edo election, State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, on Friday in Abuja.

He expressed optimism that with the resolution of the “acute crisis’’ in the party in Edo State, the party will regain its pride of place in winning elections, and serving the people.

President Buhari also urged party leaders at the national and state levels to follow the electoral process in an open and transparent manner.

“What I want is a transparent process so that the confidence of the people will be strengthened.”

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Buhari congratulated Pastor Ize-Iyamu on his emergence as the party’s candidate in Edo State after a “turbulent process’’, assuring him of full support.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee, who presented the candidate, told the President that: “Pastor Ize- Iyamu is a seasoned grassroots politician who is loved by his people’’, noting President Buhari’s blessings on the candidate further validates the party’s confidence.

The Chairman of the APC Edo State gubernatorial campaign, Governor Ganduje, said in line with the principles of the party the APC will lead a clean campaign, devoid of acrimony, hatred and violence.

Governor Ganduje said the campaign had started on a good and happy note, with the APC already taking over the state legislature with a majority of 17 out of 24.

Ize-Iyamu assured the President of his commitment to ensuring good governance in the state if elected in September elections, recalling that he served as Deputy Chairman of the Constitution Drafting Committee of the APC at its formation.

He said he was glad to return to the APC, describing his initial exit as that of a “prodigal son’’.

The APC candidate thanked the President for the warm and fatherly reception, saying he was honoured to receive the party’s flag from the President.

President Buhari received the governorship candidate at the State House alongside Caretaker Committee Chairman of the APC and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni; Chairman of Progressive Governors Forum and Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, and APC Campaign Chairman for Edo State elections and Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.