Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Ahead of forthcoming governorship election in Edo and unfolding political crisis therein, the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to be firm and transparent, and be on the side of the people in all its preparation for the success of the election.

It also encouraged the electoral umpire (INEC) to disregard the unnecessary distractions and all the unfriendly political activities by some politicians that could lead to the possibile suspension of the election or outright postponment.

IPAC National Chairman, Dr. Leonard Nzenwa, told journalists at a press conference in Abuja, on Friday, that IPAC is unhappy with the unfolding political situations in Edo state, and had activiated its inbuilt mechanism in resolving the intra and inter party crisis.

He requested that security agencies and INEC officials discharge their duties professionally, neutrally and obey the rules of engagement as they work towards ensuring that vote, mandate and will of Edo people count in the election.

He confirmed that IPAC is aware of several pronouncements and judgment of court of competent jurisdiction since the Edo state House of Assembly crisis that prevented some members-elect from being sworn-in.

“We urge all parties to abide by these Courts pronouncements and judgments instead of resulting to violence at this critical time when the good people of the Edo State are preparing to elect their governor for another four years,” he said.

The IPAC boss, however, called on President Muhammadu Buhari, being commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces to ensure there is no breakdown of law and order in Edo State as the Nation embarks on the polls in the State.

Racall that Edo state has witnessed exchange of violence, recently, between the two major political parties, APC and PDP, as a build up to September 19th governorship elections in the state.