Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo State chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Tony Aziegbemi, yesterday, served notice to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to stick to their oath of neutrality in the conduct of the state governorship election, warning that‎ the party will ensure that the most extreme hand of the law is meted to anyone who deviates.

Addressing journalists at the end of the party’s campaign in the 192 Wards of the state, Aziegbemi said “Edo people have clearly shown their preference for the PDP and its candidate during the forthcoming September 19th 2020 election.

“From multiple opinion polls conducted by independent bodies and organizations, the PDP has the support of 80% of the electorate while all other parties have 20%.

“Flowing from the above, we hereby demand, in the strongest terms possible, that INEC and the security agencies carry out their statutory responsibilities based on the oath of office they swore to, which is to be neutral. However, anyone who deviates from this sacred oath, which he or she willingly swore to, knows that we will ensure that the most extreme hand of the law is meted out to them. Please note that anyone who deprives any human being from constituting their fundamental human rights is just as bad as enslaving or killing them and as such do not deserve anything less from the law.

“We call on the parents of all the ad-hoc staff that will be engaged in this election, to call their wards to order. Edo people deserve a free, fair, credible and peaceful election, and nobody, whether in the security agencies or in INEC will be allowed to subvert the will of the people. We will follow the process from A to Z from multiple angles, and if you are caught doing the wrong thing, be assured that as a party that believes in and promotes the right for people to freely express their choice, we will be waiting and ensuring that law effects the fullest possible punishment”.

‎The PDP chairman told journalists that though the party went about its campaign with peace and love, the All Progressives Congress (APC) allegedly made feeble attempts to disrupt the campaigns which it had put on record, adding that the APC carried out ‎’senseless attacks’ on members of the PDP and their properties.

“We challenge the APC, or any other party for that matter, to show such evidence of their members being attacked.

“Gentlemen and ladies of the press, it will amaze you to know that not one person has been arrested for these senseless attacks on our members. If not for the strong appeal from our Governor, HE Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, you can imagine what would have become of our state if retaliation was carried out by our members.

“Let me warn the APC – that our patience is not elastic. I call on the Commissioner of Police, CP Johnson Kokumo, to rise up to the occasion. His efforts thus far leave much to be desired. I call on all the other security agencies to step up their efforts before the elections, especially on the day of the election, 19th of September 2020. They should justify the salaries they earn from taxpayers’ money”, he said.