Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has emphasised that the turnout of the electorate during Saturday’s campaign flagoff of its governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, was a clear sign of victory for the party in the September 19, 2020 Edo State governorship election.

Thanking the Oba oga Benin Oba Ewuare II for the warm reception, hospitality and royal blessings, APC noted that it stands with the good people Edo state that votes must count and the will of Edo electorate must prevail.

In a statement signed by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, APC reiterated that its campaign will be issue-based, devoid of the do-or-die rhetoric the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is deploying ahead of the governorship election.

“APC is deeply humbled by the massive turnout, and support the good people of Edo state extended to the Party’s National Campaign Council during Saturday’s campaign flagoff of our governorship candidate and running mate, Gani Audu ahead of the September 19 governorship election in the state.

“The Edo electorate have sent a clear message on the governance direction of the state – a progressive one which puts the people’s welfare and interests first. As a party, we don’t take this overwhelming support for granted.

“The party particularly thanks the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II for the very warm reception and hospitality His Royal Highness extended to our party leaders during the courtesy visit to the Palace.

We pray the Almighty God continues to grant the revered Oba of Benin the wisdom to guide the good people of Edo state on the right and progressive path.

“President Muhammadu Buhari in endorsing the APC governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, charged the APC leadership to prosecute and win the Edo State governorship election using all legal and constitutional means by avoiding the pitfalls that affected the party’s victory in Rivers, Zamfara and Bayelsa states during and after the 2019 elections.

“This we intend to achieve with the new and positive party disposition under the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker Committee. We congratulate the Buni-led APC Caretaker Committee for successful bringing together party ranks as a repositioned, united and happy family in total support of the APC governorship candidate.

“Going forward, the task before us is to collectively showcase our evident people-focused development records to the good people of Edo state.

“As articulated in Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu’s six-point ‘SIMPLE agenda’ that stands for Security, Infrastructural development, Manpower development, Public Private Partnership, Leadership and Employment creation, the APC campaign will be issue-based and devoid of the do-or-die rhetoric and scare tactics the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is deploying ahead of the September 19 governorship election.

“We stand with the good people Edo state that votes must count and the will of the Edo electorate must prevail,” the statement read.