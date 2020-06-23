Tony Osauzo, Benin

Coalition of several civil society groups in Edo State have threatened to sue Kenneth Imansuangbon should he step down from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship nomination primary.

There has been pressure on Imansuangbon, a Lawyer, popularly known as the ‘Rice Man’ to step down for governor Godwin Obaseki who defected to the PDP last week Friday after he was disqualified from the APC governorship primaries.

But the civil society groups said they would demand N2 billion damages from Imansuangbon for wasting their time to campaign for him across the state, if he stepped down for Obaseki.

Coordinator of the Edo civil society groups, Engr. Iyamu Nosakhare, told newsmen in Benin City that besides suing Imansuangbon, they would also stage a million man march protest against him to frustrate any of his future political ambition.

He said they were shocked to learn that Imansuangbon was yielding to pressure to step down today (Tuesday) ahead of Thursday’s primaries of the PDP.

Nosakhare disclosed that they have carried out house to house campaign for Imansuangbon as well as talked to many PDP delegates on the need to vote for him.

“We have so much trust for Imansuangbon because of his antecedent. We have been selling him to PDP delegates and Edo people at large. So, it does not make sense for him to take any political decision without carrying us along.

“As political event unfolds today, we will determine our next line of action if he does not call us to brief us on his next move”, he said.

