Okwe Obi, Abuja

Coalition of Civil Society Groups for Good Governance and Electoral Matters has solicited the assistance of the British High Commissioner, Amb. Catriona Laing CB, for a peaceful governorship election in Edo State.

The Convener, Aminu Kabiru Matazu, while speaking with newsmen in Abuja, said the intervention had become necessary in view of incessant threats of attacks that have characterised the electioneering in the state.

His words: “Your Excellency, we request that you prevail on the Federal Government to implement coherent security strategy to ensure that the elections are free, fair and represent the true will of the people.

“They can start by enforcing seriously the order of the Inspector General of Police that all arms and ammunition in the hands of unauthorized persons, especially thugs and hoodlums, are mopped up with speed.

“The International community should pay closer attention to the Edo election and put pressure to bear on Independent National Electoral ComMission (INEC) to conduct a free and fair election in the state.”