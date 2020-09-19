Less than 24 hours to the governorship election in Edo, socio-commercial activities have taken another dimension even as the public brace up for restriction of movement during the poll.

Some residents of Benin say restriction of movement in the past elections brought hardship to many people who never envisaged the restrictions, and they won’t like a repeat.

Hotel reservations within Benin and its environs were booked up by visitors to the state while many non-resident eligible electorate that came for the elections were stranded for some hours in search of accommodation.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who went round some of the hotels reports that most people have had their accommodation booked up as at Thursday night. Officials of the hotels visited told NAN that the number of guests was not unconnected with the Sept.19, governorship election in the state.

In some motor parks in Benin, some eligible voters who were coming to vote were seen stranded, contacting their relations for a place to stay. Mr Douglas Aideloje, one of such voters, told NAN that he came from Ogun to participate in the election, observing that he had been making arrangements since Sept.14 for accommodation but could not get a good place.