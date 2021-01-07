The Edo State High Court has held that the All Progressives Congress (APC) deputy-governorship aspirant, Audu Ganiyu Abudu, presented false information to INEC in his Form EC9 to enable him contest the September 19, 2020 governorship election in Edo State.

The case was brought against Abudu by the plaintiff, Hon. Sunday Kadiri, from Ogbona ward, in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

In a judgement by Justice Courage Ogbebor, the court nullified the candidacy of governorship candidate of the APC, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, and the party’s deputy governorship candidate, Audu Ganiyu Abudu, in the September 19, 2020 election.

The plaintiff had asked the court to disqualify the candidate for deputy governor from participating in the election on account of having allegedly given false information to the electoral commission to aid his qualification for the election.

He prayed the court to annul the candidacy of Ize-Iyamu as the APC candidate for governor on account of running with an unqualified candidate for deputy governor.