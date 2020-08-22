Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Department of State Service (DSS), has invited 10 leaders of the APC for a meeting today (Saturday) in its office in Benin City.

The secret service in a letter dated August 20, 2020 with reference No 171/B/122 addressed to Tony Adun (aka Kabaka) reads: “I am directed to invite you to an important meeting with the State Director of Security. You are to come with the following persons: Osakpamwan Eriyo, National Chairman, RTEAN; Ehis Adams, APC Leader, Oredo; Osaro Idahosa, APC Leader, Ikpoba-Okha; Okunbor Roberts, APC Leader, Ovia South West LGA; Atarodo, APC member; Kingsley Amedo, APC member; Richard Obe, APC member; Osarobo Idehen, APC member; Dr Emma, APC member.”

According to the letter, the meeting would hold by 11 am at the DSS Headquarters, No 1 Court Road, GRA, Benin City. Confirming the meeting, an aide to one of those invited, said his boss received the invitation letter, adding “Yes, we received a letter like that, that is all I can say”.

Meanwhile, the Edo State chapter of the All Progressiv‎es Congress (APC), yesterday, accused Delta State governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa of collaborating with Governor Godwin Obaseki to build up arms and cause violence in the forthcoming governorship election in Edo State.

Addressing journalists in Benin City, factional State Chairman of the party, Col. David Imuse (rtd.), said despite persistent warnings and alarms, Gov. Obaseki and his Deputy, Phillip Shaibu, have remained adamant, on their alleged intent to unleash mayhem in Edo State in order to subvert the election and scare away voters who have expressed their resolve to reject the governor and usher in a new lease of life with Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the APC.

According to Imuse, “Acting under the marching orders of the tax-collecting leadership of their umbrella party, they are executing a do-or-die approach where they must either forcefully impose themselves on the people of Edo State for another term or burn the whole state to the ground, making a sorry scene and an ungovernable entity.

“This manifested on Wednesday, August 19, in Igueben Local Government when Ifeanyi Okowa, the Governor of Delta State, suspiciously attended a single ward political event with an army of thugs with the objective of contributing to their militarization of the state and to spread panic and intimidate voters.

“In this ungodly process, one of the beastly thugs devoid of human conscience that Okowa brought to the Ward rally shot an innocent bystander, Mr. Ernest Otoide, causing the innocent citizen to be hospitalized and bringing avoidable sadness and pain to his family.

“Although some suspects with dangerous firearms have been arrested and transferred from Area Command, Irrua to Police HQ in Benin City, the deep question that remains to be answered is: is this what we must endure just because of Godwin Obaseki’s self-proclaimed non-negotiability of his second term?

“We must also ask ourselves if we have demeaned human value and enthroned political power high and beyond its real worth, such that characters like Mr. Godwin Obaseki and Ifeanyi Okowa are allowed wanton violence and given the license to desecrate human quality in the bid to retain power against the wishes of the majority.”

Besides, the APC Chairman disclosed that the party was also aware of one Sunday Igboho brought in from the South West to help with PDP plans to subvert the will of the people and mar the election.

The Delta State Governor, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, has denied the APC allegation against him. Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Olisa Ifeajika, who spoke for his principal said: “I don’t know when Delta became more violent than Edo. When PDP governors paid a courtesy visit to the Oba of Benin and violence broke out after they left, was it Okowa that was responsible?

“We should be thankful that our governor was not harmed. The governor has visited Edo State many times and there was no violence. Okowa as a person has not been known for violence and since he has been contesting elections, he has not been associated with violence.

“Everybody knows Okowa as a peaceful person. The violence is in Edo and will remain in Edo. Before now, in the build up to the election, Edo has been in the news for violence. So, what happened in Igueben is part of that violence. They should leave Okowa alone.”

Also reacting, State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Chris Nehikhare, said it was obvious that Col. Imuse lacked content, “ so they now sit down and concoct stories.”

“The allegations are baseless and lack foundation. We are the ones that should be complaining because of their inclination to fraud and violence. All we keep saying‎ is that they are trying to create situation of anarchy and chaos to force a postponement of the election”, he said.