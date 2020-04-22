Tony Osauzo, Benin

A leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State has called for the election of candidate with track record to become the next governor of the state.

Former publicity secretary of the party, Godwin Erahon, yesterday, urged party faithful to elect an aspirant with high integrity that can unite the party for progress and development of the state.

He observed that the four frontline governorship aspirants, seeking to unseat Governor Godwin Obaseki are eminently qualified to aspire to the highest political office in the country but warned that the APC must not make the mistake to hand the party’s governorship ticket to an aspirant that belongs to a diabolical or cult group.

He listed the frontline governorship aspirants of the party as Chris Ogiemwonyi, Pius Odubu, Charles Airhiavhere and Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

“We have four viable governorship aspirants of which are former deputy governor. Incidentally, they are all my friends and I will tell you that all of them are well qualified to be president of this country. As a leader of the party, my role is to see how we can broker a consensus among the four so that we can produce one of them.

“All the aspirants are good. Imagine an aspirant like Ogiemwonyi, as a guru from the oil industry, he has affected the lives of many people positively, he has shown that he is a patriot.

“I believe God will lead us to choose the best among the four and also pray God to grant other aspirants maturity and Godliness to learn to give up for another because if all of them go the way we went in 2016, we may see smear campaigns against one another.

“It is sad that this administration has so divided the party and has ruled with so much acrimony, hatred and bickering such that the party is divided,” Erhahon said