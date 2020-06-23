Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Executives of the All Progressives Congress in Ugboko Niro Ward 5, Edo State, where Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu registered, has authenticated his membership of the APC and backed him to emerge victorious as the party’s candidate in the September 19 governorship election.

The Chairman of the ward, Mathew Ogbebor, who led other members of the executive on a solidarity visit to Pastor Ize-Iyamu after his victory in the party primaries on Monday, dismissed speculations that the candidate failed to complete his registration at the ward level.

He affirmed that a membership card signed by him was issued to the candidate after the completion of his registration in accordance with the party’s constitution last year.

Mathew Ogbebor praised Ize-Iyamu as a worthy and notable member of the party whose emergence as the candidate has united the party and provided assurances of victory at the polls.

Responding, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu praised the Executives of the ward for insisting on the truth despite pressure and intimidation from some persons seeking to cause confusion in the party.

He gave assurances of a resounding victory at the polls in September and urged them to continue mobilization efforts in rural communities to promote greater understanding of his SIMPLE agenda aimed at improving the socio-economic conditions of the state.‎