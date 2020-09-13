Tony Osauzo, Benin

Next Saturday’s election is not a do or die for Governor Godwin Obaseki, Chairman the Peoples Democratic (PDP) Media Campaign Council, Chris Nehikhare, declared yesterday.

Addressing journalists in Benin, Nehikhare said the party has had a very good campaign and has been embraced by the electorate, adding “We have a strong showing as the election approaches”.

He alleged that the APC was planning to foment trouble at the polls but pleaded with “Edo people not to retaliate when they are provoked”.

He said the PDP expects a free and fair election, saying “As things are, the election is going one way; it is going our way”.

The PDP s‎pokesman stated that the party is expecting more turn of voters in next Saturday’s election than in previous elections because of the people’s enthusiasm to come out en masse to re-elect Governor Obaseki.

Nehikhare, therefore, appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and the security agencies to uphold their oath of neutrality in the conduct‎ of the election.