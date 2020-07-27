Tony Osauzo, Benin

Against the backdrop of the violent clash between supporters‎ of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the front of the Palace of the Oba of Benin, the Chairman/Chief Executive of Ocean Marine Solutions Limited, Capt. Hosa Wells Okunbo, has called on all Edo people to join hands to ensure that they eschew violence in the electioneering by the political parties and in the forthcoming September 19, governorship election‎.

In a statement in Benin, titled “Setting the Records Straight”, he express pain that some ungodly insinuations in some quarters have linked him with the unfortunate saga, pointing out that “I have always preached to the hearing of everybody that the ambition of any man is not worth the blood of any Edolite”‎.

Okunbo explained that he was invited to the Palace of the Oba of Benin for a very private ceremony, which he did not even attend with his friends and that the private ceremony, which had no bearing with politics, took place hours after the booing of governor Godwin Obaseki had happened outside the Palace.

‎He said was not privy to the ugly incident during which governor was reportedly booed, adding that as a responsible citizen and elder statesman who respects constituted authorities, he would not subscribe to any act that tends to disrespect or denigrate any constituted authority whether in Edo State or any other State in Nigeria.

“That I sincerely frown at the brazen act of disrespect for constituted authorities by the crowd of young men who reportedly became unruly on sighting the entourage of the PDP National Campaign Council and Governor Godwin Obaseki at the palace of the Oba of Benin;

‎

“That I will never, ever be a party to any plan, plot, action or inaction to embarrass our most revered father, Oba Ewuare II, who is non-partisan; and who plays the role of a father to all sons and daughters of the great Benin Kingdom;

“That I was not associated with the activities of the unruly crowd and therefore could not have been sent to the palace by me to embarrass the PDP entourage, including the State Governor whom I respect as the number one citizen of the State;

‎

“That I have equal measure of respect for other State Governors who were on the entourage with Governor Godwin Obaseki, some of whom are my personal friends; and could not have encouraged any plot to boo or embarrass them.

“That just as I was not privy to the ugly incident outside the palace of the Oba Of Benin, our revered Royal Father, Oba Ewuare II, was also not even aware of what transpired outside until later after he had been briefed about it”, the Okunbo further explained.

He said those who made insinuations linking him with the ugly incident were just trying to drag him into their politics and create the impression in certain quarters that he was responsible for their rejection by the people.