Residents of Ewohinmi in Esan South East Local Government Area of Edo State, have pledged to deliver 100 percent votes for Governor Godwin Obaseki and the Peoples Democratic Party in the September 19 governorship election.

The residents gave their pledge at a campaign rally of the PDP held inside the palatial residence of Kenneth Imansuangbon Esq., where‎ over 800 members of the All Progressives Congress defected to the PDP.

Leader of the PDP, Sen. Clifford Ordia who spoke in Ewohinmi said their votes for Obaseki was because of the infrastructural developments recorded in the area.

The PDP leader said Governor Obaseki has opened up the economy of Esanland through good road networks.

He stated that the political mentorship of Imanasuangbon has brought developmental to the area.

He said Imansuangbon’s political force in Esanland and Edo State in general was second to none.

“As you can see, no one was left at home in Ward two. No single soul could have pulled such a crowd for PDP anywhere in Esanland.

“Imansuangbon has been with the governor since the first day of the rally which started in Akoko-Edo and the result will manifest on September 19.

“We are going to deliver Ewohinmi to the PDP. The APC will not get one vote here”, Ordia said.

In his remarks, Imansuangbon saluted the people for declaring the day a holiday to welcome the PDP campaign train.

Governor Obaseki on his part urged the people to defend their votes.