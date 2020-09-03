Tony Osauzo, Benin

A group, Edo Equity Forum, yesterday, commended the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare ll over his intervention in ensuring that all the political players in the Edo September 19 Governorship election conduct themselves in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility.

Recall that ‎the Oba had on Wednesday, met with the candidates of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governor Godwin Obaseki over violent threat to the election.

Spokesman for the group, Mr Benjamin Omoigui, said the Oba’s meeting with political stakeholders would no doubt douse the already heightened tension ahead of the election.

Omoigui, however, expressed confidence in the victory of the PDP Governorship candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki.

‎According to him, “The Oba’s intervention bolsters this resolve to return the governor into office.

“As we head for the election, the wishes of the people would only be actualized under a peaceful atmosphere, which is why we are grateful to the Oba over this intervention, which will ensure that the election holds in a calm and peaceful atmosphere.

“With the Oba’s assurance , Edo people are rest assured that this election is going to be peaceful, free and fair. They should come out to vote and be certain that their votes will count. All fears that may have been nursing before should be discarded as we received the blessings of the Oba to have a peaceful election.

“We also thank the Oba for condemning the attack on the governor at his palace, calling it out for what it’s truly is which is an attempt to smear the Royal stool”, the group said.

