A civil society group, based in Edo State, Concerned Citizens of Edo State, has challenged Osagie Ize-Iyamu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the September 19 governorship election, to parade his achievements while he served as the secretary to the state government and chief of staff.

The group said Ize-Iyamu and his supporters have been flaunting the Abuja’s backing, which they said will help them win the election.

The group Secretary, Orobosa Igbinoba, said: “We are confident that President Muhammadu Buhari, the Independent National Electoral Commission and the nation’s security agencies will rise to the occasion to protect the wishes of Edo people.

“The nation has enough challenges at the moment and the president will not allow the prevailing peace in Edo to be punctured because of the ambition of an unpopular candidate, knowing the regional and possible nationwide crisis that could follow.

“Clearly, Ize-Iyamu knows that the APC does not have the latitude to win elections in Edo State. Instead of withdrawing from the race to save Edo people the troubles and the needless investment by their sponsors, they are relying on what they call Abuja’s backing.

“Ize-Iyamu was a senior official in government when the College of Education, Abudu, the only institution of higher learning in Orhionmwon, the local government he claimed he hailed from, was mismanaged beyond redemption.

“Ize-Iyamu was also a senior government official when the National Youth Service Corps camp that was in Abudu, the headquarters of his local government area was relocated to Okada. Let him point to one project he attracted to Orhionmwon, his local government area, for the eight years he was in government.

“For the records, Governor Godwin Obaseki has revamped the College of Education in Abudu and Orhionmwon people are waiting for September 19 to come out en masse and vote Obaseki for a second term in office.

“Obaseki also attracted a multi-billion naira rubber plantation project to Urhonigbe, a town in Orhionmwon, which has put the hands of thousands of youths to work.”